MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

Scotiabank reissued their hold rating on shares of MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a C$71.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$65.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MTYFF. TD Securities increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.00.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY Food Group stock opened at $51.89 on Tuesday. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $56.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.42.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.