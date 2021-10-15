MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Raised to C$70.00 at TD Securities

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MTY. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised shares of MTY Food Group from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform rating and set a C$58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$72.75.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

TSE MTY opened at C$63.96 on Tuesday. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$37.09 and a one year high of C$72.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$67.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 19.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.65%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.