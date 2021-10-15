Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 36.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 330,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 191,291 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $7,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 4.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 3.22. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

