NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nant Health, LLC is a personalized healthcare company which enable improved patient outcomes and treatment decisions for critical illnesses. The company developed an adaptive learning system, CLINICS, which includes its unique software, middleware and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes and interprets of molecular, clinical, operational and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources. Nant Health, LLC is based in CULVER CITY, United States. “

NASDAQ NH opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NantHealth will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ronald Allen Louks sold 16,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $38,209.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,362 shares in the company, valued at $522,932.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 34,638 shares of company stock worth $74,770 over the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NantHealth by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NantHealth by 158.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 13,836 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NantHealth by 13.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NantHealth by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 20,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment.

