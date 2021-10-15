NAOS Finance Price Reaches $1.36 on Exchanges (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last week, NAOS Finance has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. NAOS Finance has a market capitalization of $11.95 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00002379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00070288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.63 or 0.00120265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00073643 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,323.38 or 1.00455188 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,739.87 or 0.06553863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NAOS Finance Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

