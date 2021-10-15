National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.92

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.92 and traded as high as $36.25. National Bankshares shares last traded at $36.13, with a volume of 13,202 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.57.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn P. Reynolds purchased 778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.84 per share, for a total transaction of $29,439.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,403 shares of company stock worth $52,471. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 66.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 518,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 34.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 18.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH)

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

