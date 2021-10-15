Natixis Acquires 106,298 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Natixis increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 140.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,298 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $17,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $94.75 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $63.65 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

