Natixis Cuts Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Natixis trimmed its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.37% of Popular worth $22,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Popular by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Popular by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,792,000 after buying an additional 50,943 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Popular by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,736,000 after buying an additional 56,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,248,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,761,000 after buying an additional 81,107 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BPOP opened at $78.98 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $83.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average of $75.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $642.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.34 million. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Popular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

In related news, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $1,145,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total transaction of $516,641.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,352 shares of company stock worth $3,157,225. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

