Natixis Has $13.80 Million Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Natixis increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 416.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,083 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.07% of Essex Property Trust worth $13,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 160.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $334.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $324.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $337.43.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.22.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,770,152. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

