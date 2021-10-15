Natixis Increases Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 757.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 83,005 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $15,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,424,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $558,045,000 after purchasing an additional 125,588 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $175.24 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.22 and a 1 year high of $184.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

