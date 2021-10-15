Natixis Raises Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 31.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,017 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $25,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CINF stock opened at $118.52 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $125.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CINF. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

