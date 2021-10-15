Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natura &Co is a global, purpose-driven, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group which includes Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop. Natura &Co is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Separately, HSBC started coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NTCO opened at $16.07 on Thursday. Natura &Co has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average of $19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.44 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. Natura &Co had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natura &Co will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCO. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Natura &Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,356,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Natura &Co by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,866,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,345,000 after buying an additional 758,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Natura &Co by 763.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after buying an additional 531,559 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,791,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Natura &Co by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 492,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after buying an additional 276,902 shares during the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

