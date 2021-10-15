Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to post $154.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $161.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.50 million. Nautilus posted sales of $155.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year sales of $688.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $648.50 million to $729.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $654.40 million, with estimates ranging from $539.20 million to $769.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 63.65%. The company had revenue of $184.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.73 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLS shares. Truist cut their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

NYSE:NLS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.17.

In other Nautilus news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $874,685.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,759.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 130,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Nautilus by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 827,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 279,000 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nautilus by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 58,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Nautilus by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 23,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Nautilus by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 137,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 73,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

