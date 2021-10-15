nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Joshua L. Glover Sells 20,000 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) insider Joshua L. Glover sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $1,395,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joshua L. Glover also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Joshua L. Glover sold 5,690 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $360,347.70.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $74.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.17 and a beta of 1.88. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $90.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.35.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in nCino by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in nCino by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in nCino in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

