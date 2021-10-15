Needham & Company LLC Boosts Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target to $52.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.25% from the company’s current price.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.84 million, a P/E ratio of 101.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.38.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $35.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 38,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,642,092.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 10,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $442,802.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,058 shares of company stock worth $2,959,465. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,772,000 after purchasing an additional 92,958 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 985,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after purchasing an additional 65,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 787,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,649,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,118,000 after purchasing an additional 32,798 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

