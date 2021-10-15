Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Cut to “Hold” at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Industrial Alliance Securities currently has C$6.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Neo Lithium from C$4.10 to C$5.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

OTCMKTS NTTHF opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. Neo Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $5.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76.

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on lithium salar and brine reservoir complex in Catamarca Province, Argentina. The company was founded on January 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

