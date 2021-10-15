Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 672,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,345 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.63% of Neogen worth $30,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Neogen by 93.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,134,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870,103 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,661,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,839,000 after buying an additional 5,360,322 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,186,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,844,000 after buying an additional 3,901,405 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,741,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,254,000 after buying an additional 1,862,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,179,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,140,000 after buying an additional 1,062,168 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $251,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $699,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NEOG stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.25. The company had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.95 and a beta of 0.51. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $48.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.92.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.20 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

