Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neovasc Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s products include the Tiara (TM) mitral valve prosthesis in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer (TM) for the treatment of refractory angina and a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products, including transcatheter heart valves. Neovasc Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, Canada. “

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.46. Neovasc has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 66.97% and a negative net margin of 1,162.20%. The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neovasc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 31,393 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Neovasc during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Neovasc by 3,295.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 89,309 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Neovasc by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 156,000 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC bought a new position in Neovasc during the 1st quarter worth $450,000. 2.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neovasc Company Profile

