NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $120.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Fox-Davies Capital downgraded NetApp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.81.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $91.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. NetApp has a 52 week low of $41.90 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,367 shares of company stock valued at $933,039. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in NetApp by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

