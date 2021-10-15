NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Short Interest Update

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 533,300 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the September 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NTST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:NTST traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $24.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,723. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,430.00.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NETSTREIT by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,450,000 after buying an additional 2,677,940 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,608,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,220,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after acquiring an additional 973,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,254 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,639,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,817,000 after buying an additional 400,485 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

