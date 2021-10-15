Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 39,910 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,910 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $73,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 387,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,210,000 after purchasing an additional 55,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 793,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,329,000 after purchasing an additional 17,291 shares during the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EL opened at $319.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $347.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.87%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.23.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $1,507,425.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,516.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.53, for a total value of $2,128,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,728 shares of company stock valued at $72,868,619 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

