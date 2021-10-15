Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 120,846 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,789,359 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,846 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.17% of UBS Group worth $88,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in UBS Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 47,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $17.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

