Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,627 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $94,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,715,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $762,777,000 after purchasing an additional 116,448 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,651,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,809,000 after purchasing an additional 171,077 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $234,063,000 after purchasing an additional 458,016 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,767,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $200,794,000 after purchasing an additional 308,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,578 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,337,000 after purchasing an additional 27,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRC. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.80.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $151.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.49 and its 200 day moving average is $125.16. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $152.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

