Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $80.90 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 63,533 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Quanta Services worth $80,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at $1,506,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 7.3% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 199,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,543,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Quanta Services by 16.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after buying an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Quanta Services by 14.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services stock opened at $113.14 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $119.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.97.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upped their price target on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.62.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

