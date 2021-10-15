Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,542,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 204,874 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $78,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Xperi by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xperi by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Xperi by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xperi by 8.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xperi by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 88,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xperi alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $222.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.57 million. Xperi had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.