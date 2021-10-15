NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on NewRiver REIT from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised NewRiver REIT to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NRR stock opened at GBX 77.56 ($1.01) on Thursday. NewRiver REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 52 ($0.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £240.01 million and a P/E ratio of -1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 79.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.41.

In related news, insider Will Hobman purchased 35,995 shares of NewRiver REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £29,875.85 ($39,032.99).

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

