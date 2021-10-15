NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Announces $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

NextEra Energy has increased its dividend by 42.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. NextEra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 59.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NextEra Energy to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.51 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE NEE opened at $81.46 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $159.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.52 and a 200-day moving average of $77.93.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NextEra Energy stock. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 303.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.