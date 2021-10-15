NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) Short Interest Up 103.6% in September

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 366,300 shares, an increase of 103.6% from the September 15th total of 179,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 527,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NGCA opened at $9.90 on Friday. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,435,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $1,544,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $10,290,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $5,532,000.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

