NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Sells $15,499,000.00 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,531,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,567,785. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.80 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.74. The company has a market capitalization of $249.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 18.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 65,778 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,553,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

