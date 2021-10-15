Nimiq Price Hits $0.0066 on Major Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Nimiq has a total market cap of $55.85 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,124.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,822.98 or 0.06358435 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.04 or 0.00304437 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $621.46 or 0.01033626 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00089849 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.81 or 0.00457075 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.48 or 0.00323469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.84 or 0.00287469 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,065,290,616 coins and its circulating supply is 8,451,040,616 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.