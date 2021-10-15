Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Down 3.7%

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s share price traded down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00. 619 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 248,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nkarta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). Equities analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kanya Rajangam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $372,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $132,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,640 shares of company stock valued at $736,641 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Nkarta by 7.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 8.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

