Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.810-$1.867 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NOMD opened at $27.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average of $28.26. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOMD. Citigroup began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nomad Foods stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Nomad Foods worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

