Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NRILY stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.59. 1,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,091. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.45. Nomura Research Institute has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Nomura Research Institute alerts:

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Research Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Research Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.