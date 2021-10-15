Nord/LB Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €120.00 Price Target

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SY1. Morgan Stanley set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Symrise in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €119.00 ($140.00).

Get Symrise alerts:

FRA:SY1 opened at €114.60 ($134.82) on Friday. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €119.49 and a 200 day moving average price of €114.93.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.