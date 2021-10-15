North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NRT stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.48.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 82.35% and a return on equity of 1,279.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd owned 0.07% of North European Oil Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

