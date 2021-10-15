Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $28.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NOG. Raymond James upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil and Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.70.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $225.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $476,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

