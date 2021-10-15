Northern Trust Corp Buys 6,383 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,003,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,872,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,006,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,421 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 30,854.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 794,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 791,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,204,348,000 after acquiring an additional 786,606 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $192.87. The company had a trading volume of 57,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,481. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.26.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

