Northern Trust Corp Has $2.55 Billion Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,059,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719,260 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,546,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.45. The company had a trading volume of 318,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,678,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.94. The firm has a market cap of $234.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,277 shares of company stock worth $2,739,136. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.19.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

