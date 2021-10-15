Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,879,497 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 332,656 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 0.5% of Northern Trust Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.19% of NIKE worth $2,916,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $223,388,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 53.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $370,878,000 after buying an additional 972,516 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 33.4% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,193,614 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $493,381,000 after buying an additional 798,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.47. 189,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,573,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.80 and a 52-week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $7,310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,230,087 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.