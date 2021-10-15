Northern Trust Corp Sells 183,106 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,419,929 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 183,106 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,370,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in CVS Health by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loews Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Loews Corp now owns 280,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,064,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

NYSE CVS traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,281,971. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The company has a market cap of $113.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

