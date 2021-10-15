Northern Trust Corp Sells 867,624 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,296,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867,624 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.7% of Northern Trust Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,087,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $586,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,252,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.86. 162,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,823,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.66. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

