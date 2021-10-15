Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $652,000 Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% during the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.7% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.9% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period.

VTWG opened at $219.57 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $161.10 and a twelve month high of $247.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.08 and a 200-day moving average of $218.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

