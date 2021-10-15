Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $680,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.13% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 752,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after buying an additional 185,034 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 23,659 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 113,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 59,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 124,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 73,492 shares during the last quarter. 25.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DSU opened at $11.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $11.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

