Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $808,000 Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Pool were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 168,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,282,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Pool by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Pool by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total transaction of $4,226,690.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,603,257.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on POOL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.83.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $452.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $471.04 and a 200-day moving average of $444.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.77. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $305.47 and a 52 week high of $500.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

