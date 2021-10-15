Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in YETI were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of YETI in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of YETI by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in YETI by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.16.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $2,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $305,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,908.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,016,641 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI opened at $89.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.90. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $357.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

