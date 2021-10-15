Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,110,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,937,000 after purchasing an additional 95,528 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,013,000 after acquiring an additional 40,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 407.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 67,943 shares during the period.

Shares of MXI stock opened at $89.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.46. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $66.77 and a 1-year high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

