Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,443 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Hanesbrands by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 122,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 26,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of HBI stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.89.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.