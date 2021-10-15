Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Takes $894,000 Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 223.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 54,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 37,775 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $547,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

CALF opened at $43.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average of $43.07.

