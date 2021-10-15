NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives $27.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NLOK. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 283.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 18.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 29.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NLOK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.26. 42,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,080,132. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

