NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Short Interest Update

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the September 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NSTM remained flat at $$0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28. NovelStem International has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.35.

About NovelStem International

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology that can predict patients' resistance to chemotherapy allowing for targeted cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. It has a collaboration agreement with NewStem Ltd.

